Thunder GM Sam Presti excited to add Alex Caruso to roster

The Oklahoma City Thunder bolstered their rotation with the acquisition of Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. The 30-year-old is a smoother 3-and-D fit than Josh Giddey, who was shipped in the deal.

Caruso has turned into one of the best defensive players in the league. He’s had back-to-back seasons of All-Defensive Team honors. He enters the final year of his deal with an expiring $9.9 million salary. OKC hopes to extend him.

The rare player-for-player swap became official on Friday. Thunder general manager Sam Presti commented on Caruso’s return to OKC, where he had his start with the G League’s OKC Blue.

“Alex Caruso is a player we have always highly valued and followed. He is the quintessential Thunder player; he is an exceptional competitor and teammate with a multi-dimensional skillset,” Presti said in a statement. “His presence and game will help elevate the core of our team as we continue to strive to build a sustainably elite program in Oklahoma City.

“Alex is a player that began his professional career with the Thunder/Blue and the opportunity to add him was something we felt would truly enhance our team and culture. We could not be more excited to see Alex in Thunder blue (again).”

After Giddey made it known he’d rather not come off the bench, the Thunder made the best of the situation by acquiring Caruso, who is a seamless fit with the way they operate on both sides of the floor.

