Thunder G Josh Giddey won't face charges over alleged relationship with minor

Josh Giddey has continued to play while facing investigations from the police and the NBA. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

Oklahoma City Thunder wing Josh Giddey won't face criminal charges over an alleged relationship with a minor, the Newport Beach Police Department announced Wednesday.

Newport Beach PD said they were unable to corroborate the allegations against the 21-year-old Giddey in their statement:

"After a thorough and exhaustive examination, we have completed our investigation into information that was circulating on social media involving Josh Giddey. Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey. The Newport Beach Police Department is committed to ensuring that accurate information is disseminated to the public, while also ensuring the rights of all those involved."

The matter has been under investigation since November, when social media posts featuring photos and video of Giddey with the alleged victim went viral. The NBA announced it would investigate the allegations and was followed days later by the police in Newport Beach, California, where the incident was claimed to take place.

Giddey could still face discipline from the NBA, as players don't need to be criminally charged to be fined or suspended. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in December that the league would take a back seat to the police's investigation and wouldn't suspend Giddey based on allegations alone:

“In this case, so we have an allegation, and then you have a police investigation and then a parallel league investigation. I also add that, where there is a criminal investigation, we take a back seat … that impacts how the players and players' association can work with us because of course the player needs to protect his rights."

Giddey and the Thunder have consistently declined comment on the allegations beyond acknowledging the considerable public interest.

The Thunder have continued to play Giddey despite the allegations against him. The former No. 6 overall pick has missed only one game this season, though his numbers have taken a notable step back from last season while the Thunder are off to a 27-13 start. In 39 games, all starts, Giddey is averaging career lows in points (11.8), rebounds (6.1), assists (4.8) and minutes (24.8) per game.