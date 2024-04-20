Thunder fans ready for a playoff run after 4-year drought

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The wait is almost over! For the first time in four years, the Oklahoma City Thunder are back in the playoffs.

Four years isn’t very long in terms of missing the playoffs, but to the fans, it has felt like an eternity. So, there’s a lot of built up energy ready to pour out for their top seeded Thunder team.

Thunder fans of all ages are excited to see their team back in the playoffs.

“The energy is back, definitely,” Colin Ruhl, Thunder fan said.

Some are ready to see another dynasty built out of the young core the Thunder have, others are experiencing their first Thunder playoff run.

“I’m going to be so excited,” a young Thunder fan said. “I hope they can make it to the finals. SGA, I believe in you.”

The expectations are high despite being super young.

“I feel like we’re going to end up winning the title in the next couple of years, if not this year,” Josh Campbell, Thunder fan said. “This is our year, baby.”

Fans are getting that jittery feeling comparing this team to the 2012-2013 team.

“I went to a couple of games back with Russell Westbrook, KD and I’m starting to feel it again,” Ruhl said.

With the hope that the Thunder can keep their young core together, fans say this is just the beginning of something special.

“Just being able to watch those young guys come out is fantastic, and I think they’ll be here probably next five, ten years and we can build something special,” Ruhl said.

The Thunder host game 1 on Sunday at 8:30pm.

