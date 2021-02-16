Thunder fans react to Andre Roberson joining former OKC players in Brooklyn
After years of being a fan-favorite, Andre Roberson’s departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder was a bit muted. An injury sapped almost his entire final two seasons, and when he did return, fans weren’t able to watch him in person, as it was during the NBA bubble. Roberson’s contract expired that offseason and the team did not re-sign him.
He left without fanfare, and two months into the NBA season, he remained a free agent. The Brooklyn Nets, in need of defensive help, finally snagged the former All-NBA defender, Shams Charania reported Friday night.
Thunder fans reacted with happiness to Roberson getting another chance in the league, but this wan’t the only reaction.
They quickly noticed just how many former Thunder players the Nets have on their roster.
Thunder fans when the Nets roll out a lineup of
James Harden
Andre Roberson
Timothe Carrot
Kevin Durant
Jeff Green pic.twitter.com/Xxymfe98j6
— Shai Gilgod-Alexander (@Jhickness9) February 16, 2021
The Brooklyn Thunder continue to grow stronger
Kevin Durant
James Harden
Jeff Green
Andre Roberson
— Phil 🥸 (@GoatdenBettah) February 16, 2021
Andre Roberson & KD are teammates again.. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/0poC41VMmT
— Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) February 16, 2021
Beyond the jokes, Thunder fans are thrilled Roberson is getting another chance.
Now that the Nets have made the amazing decision to sign Andre Roberson I would like to announce that I’m a part time Nets fan(only while Dre is there)
Still a full time Thunder fan tho pic.twitter.com/kxxNZiy3be
— MAX7️⃣👁(he/him) #SGA2ASG (@bazelyformvp) February 16, 2021
Well… At least now we don’t have to be completely miserable if Brooklyn wins it all.
Happy for you, @FlyDre21. #ThunderUp https://t.co/pgC3xpt2j2
— 𝘽𝙤𝙤𝙢𝙩𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝙃𝙤𝙤𝙥𝙨 (@BoomtownHoops) February 16, 2021
Andre Roberson signs with the Nets.
Brooklyn could now run an all-OKC lineup of:
Harden-Roberson-TLC- KD-Jeff Green
While I can’t root for that team cause KD reasons, I’m 100% happy and rooting for Dre. He deserves all the best.
— Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) February 16, 2021
There was also general appreciation for his defensive acumen.
Andre Roberson after having to guard all 5 positions for the Nets pic.twitter.com/dT7tpaYrfy
— Jake 🏀 (@SuperiorNBA) February 16, 2021
Andre Roberson vs Matisse Thybulle in the Eastern Conference Finals: pic.twitter.com/NESsqYx85k
— Brian Jacobs – The Painted Lines (@BrianMikeJacobs) February 16, 2021
Roberson isn’t ensured anything. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that it’s a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, and Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith described it as “essentially a one-week tryout.”
But it’s a chance, and Roberson has found a team willing to give him a chance to earn a role.
Thunder fans can rejoice for that.
This post originally appeared on OKCThunderWire. Follow us on Facebook!
