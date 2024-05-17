Thunder beat Mavericks to extend winning run

Natalie Metcalf provided 19 feeds into the shooting circle - the most of any Thunder player [Getty Images]

Netball Super League semi-finalists Manchester Thunder stretched their winning run to eight matches with a 62-52 win over Saracens Mavericks.

Thunder, who became the first team to book their place in the last four with victory over Cardiff Dragons last Saturday, opened up a 15-13 lead despite a slow start in the first quarter.

Mavericks continued to pose a threat in possession but Thunder began to take greater control as the game wore on, winning the third quarter 16-9 to break the visitors' resolve.

Manchester Thunder head coach Karen Greig told BBC Sport: "I asked the girls to be ruthless and I don’t think we were.

"We started very slowly and we didn’t adapt quick enough to how Mavericks came at us. When we started doing that we really started exposing them.

"Historically games against Mavericks have always been a tough grind and it was the same again tonight."

Elmere van der Berg top scored with 41 goals as the hosts remain in pole position to end the league season in first place and secure a home semi-final.

Elsewhere, London Pulse claimed an impressive 63-45 away victory at Strathclyde Sirens to strengthen their grip on third place.

Pulse won every quarter to move a step closer to securing their place in the semi-finals.

Leeds Rhinos, meanwhile, maintained their bid for a top-four finish with a 65-50 win over Team Bath.

Leeds moved up to fifth in the table, six points behind fourth-place Severn Stars.