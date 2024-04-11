Thunder assign Lindy Waters III to OKC Blue amid 2024 G League Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Thursday that they have assigned Lindy Waters III to the G League’s OKC Blue.

This has been a common occurrence for Waters III, who was signed to a standard deal after starting the season in a two-way roster slot. The move gives the 26-year-old a chance to get consistent playing time.

Waters III is in his third season with the Thunder, mostly on two-way deals. In 36 games this season, he has averaged 3.3 points.

The Blue are in the 2024 G League Finals against the Maine Celtics. The Celtics are currently up 1-0 in the best-of-three series. Game 2 is set to be played on Thursday, April 11 at Paycom Center.

The 26-year-old should help the Blue’s odds of tying the series at one apiece. He’s averaged 21.8 points on 48% shooting in 12 G League games this season.

