Thunder’s Andre Roberson suffers setback in rehab, will be re-evaluated in two months

Last season, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s defense was 11.2 points per 100 possessions better when Andre Roberson was on the court — he was the fifth man who gave them a killer lineup (with Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Steven Adams, and back then Carmelo Anthony). That starting five was +14.2 per 100 possessions, and it was rumored that what Roberson brings to the table for this team was a key reason George thought Oklahoma City could win and re-signed with them.

Which is why this is terrible news for OKC — it’s going to be a while before we see Roberson on the court as he has had a setback in his recovery from a torn patellar-tendon injury that had him out the end of last season and into the playoffs.

Andre Roberson had a setback in his recovery, per a Thunder spokesperson. The initial injury is said to be healing well, but he had an irritation from a suture that was creating discomfort that he couldn’t play through. He will be re-evaluated in two months. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) October 5, 2018





Roberson was on track to be back sometime in November from his original injury. With this setback, he’ll be re-evaluated in two months, but his return to play will likely be longer than that. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) October 5, 2018





That would have him being re-evaluated in early December. Roberson had said he had hoped to be back on the court and his old self by Christmas, now that timeline will be pushed back.

The real problem here for OKC is their lack of depth on the wing — they don’t have a quality replacement for him. Terrance Ferguson, Alex Abrines, and Timothe Luwawu are going to get most of Roberson’s minutes, but that is a serious talent drop off. It’s also a real concern in the West, where after Golden State and Houston the margins are incredibly slim. This could impact the Thunder’s playoff seeding.