Thunder aggressively trying to trade up in 2022 NBA draft for Shaedon Sharpe, Jaden Ivey, per ESPN

In his latest mock draft, ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder are aggressively trying to move up from No. 12 in the 2022 NBA draft in hope of being able to snag someone like Shaedon Sharpe or Jaden Ivey.

“The Thunder are said to be aggressively pursuing trade conversations for this pick, seeking to package it with future assets or existing OKC players in order to move into the mid-lottery, with players including Jaden Ivey and Shaedon Sharpe believed to be among the potential prospects they covet.”

In the same article, Givony has the Sacramento Kings taking Ivey fourth overall but adds that the Kings are not Ivey’s preferred destination. Givony then listed several teams who are interested in moving up to No. 4 with the Thunder being one of them.

Rival teams think a trade package that centers around Lu Dort could potentially entice the Kings to accept a deal as they are looking to contend for the playoffs this upcoming season.

