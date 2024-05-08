Thunder take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Thunder -5; over/under is 218.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Thunder lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Thunder won the last matchup 117-95 on May 8 led by 29 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Kyrie Irving scored 20 points for the Mavericks.

The Thunder are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is seventh in the NBA with 15.8 fast break points per game led by Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 3.5.

The Mavericks are 31-21 in Western Conference play. Dallas has a 23-24 record against opponents over .500.

The Thunder make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (47.5%). The Mavericks average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Thunder give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and two steals for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Luka Doncic is scoring 33.9 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Mavericks. Irving is averaging 20.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 10-0, averaging 115.8 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 102.3 points, 42.2 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Mavericks: Olivier-Maxence Prosper: out (ankle), Maxi Kleber: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.