Thunberg: 'Massive public pressure' needed to galvanize climate fight

Kate Abnett
·2 min read

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Calling for "massive" pressure to fight climate change after Monday's dire report by a U.N. science panel, activist Greta Thunberg said she plans to go to this year’s global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, after all.

The major U.N. conference will test countries' ambition to limit global warming, which a landmark scientific report on Monday warned was dangerously close to escalating beyond the limits countries agreed on.

"I hope that this can be a wake up call, in every possible way," Thunberg said of the report, in an interview with Reuters.

"When these extreme weather events are happening, many say, what will it take for people in power to start acting? What are they waiting for? And it will take many things, but especially, it will take massive pressure from the public and massive pressure from the media," she said.

The U.N. report landed just three months before the Glasgow conference in November.

Thunberg, who has rallied youth to protest for climate action worldwide, had initially said she would skip the event out of concern that the uneven rollout of COVID-19 vaccines across the world would leave some countries unable to attend safely.

But Britain’s offer in June to vaccinate delegates assuages some of that concern, the 18-year-old Swedish campaigner said.

"I've said before that I wasn't going to go if it wasn't fair,” Thunberg said. “But now they say that they will vaccinate all the delegates that are going there. If that's considered fair and safe, then I will hopefully attend."

With wildfires ripping through Greece and Turkey this week, just weeks after deadly flooding swept through China and Germany and heatwaves baked the United States, Thunberg said people's awareness of climate change was increasing, but "very slowly".

But she said world leaders had ignored scientists' previous warnings about climate change and she did not expect them to match words with action in response to the latest U.N. report.

"I expect them to go out and have big speeches, or press releases, or posts on social media where they say the climate crisis is very important and we are doing everything that we can," Thunberg said.

"As it is now, nothing is changing. The only thing that's changing is the climate."

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by Katy Daigle and Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • More severe weather on the horizon for weary north-central US

    The hits just keep coming for the north-central United States as a stormy pattern persists for portions of the region. Daily rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms have brought the North Central states damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall and hail each day since last Thursday. Late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, severe thunderstorms unleashed damaging wind gusts across a more than 500-mile-long swath from the Texas Panhandle to eastern Nebraska. These storms also unloaded torrential

  • The Pandemic Has Let Alaskan Whales Get Some Peace And Quiet

    Reduced noise from cruise ships has made a big difference in the lives of humpback whales in Glacier Bay.

  • Woman, 26, mauled to death by black bear in Canada's third fatal attack

    Three lives have been taken by bears in three months in Western Canada, with experts saying it could be due to people going to the wild more.

  • Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

    At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather gave firefighters a break overnight with the Dixie fire, the third largest fire in California's history, the Pulmas County Sheriff's Office released the somber news. Greenville, with a population 800, was founded more than 150years ago when nearby gold mines attracted settlers andmerchants to the picturesque town in the Indian Valley.

  • The amount of warming that world leaders collectively agreed to avoid? It's inevitable in the next 20 years, a new report shows.

    In the Paris agreement, 195 countries agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. A new report says we'll blow past that by 2040.

  • Watch this arsonist start a fire in Italy

    The video, which was released on August 6, showed a pixelated figure lighting a match, placing it on the grass and running away as flames quickly grow. The man was arrested by the Carabinieri.With temperatures approaching 104 Fahrenheit across southern Italy, hot winds have stoked flames of wildfires, which are common during the country's dry and hot summers.The Italian fire brigade tweeted on Sunday (August 8) that this year in the period between June 15 to August 8, there has been a 70% increase in the number of interventions they have had to carry out due to wildfires.The video was released a few days before the landmark IPCC report on climate change and as wildfires fueled by heat and drought are sweeping away entire towns in the U.S. West, releasing record carbon dioxide emissions from Siberian forests, and driving Greeks to flee their homes by ferry.

  • Pentagon urged to send helicopters to Greece wildfires

    Foreign relations committee chairman calls for ‘all measures necessary to support the people of Greece in their time of need’

  • Polar bears use 'tools' to vanquish walruses, recent study uncovers

    Part of the oral histories of Inuit in the eastern Canadian Arctic and southwestern Greenland include accounts of tool usage by polar bears dating back more than 240 years.

  • Greta Thunberg Covers ‘Vogue’ And Calls Out Fast Fashion In One Epic Post

    Greta Thunberg goes off on fast fashion in an Instagram post about her Vogue Scandinavia cover When most celebrities appear on the cover of a magazine, they post the photos online and give a shoutout to their makeup artist and photographer and talk about how excited they were to appear on [insert magazine cover name []

  • Another heat wave will build over hard-hit British Columbia this week

    After a brief respite from the hot and dry conditions, British Columbia is set to roast under yet another heat wave this week. The impending heat will lead to another spell of dangerous wildfire conditions.

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

  • Letters: What happens when an electric car breaks down at the side of the road

    SIR – The continued reluctance to switch to electric cars (Letters, August 5) suggests people think that the policy to move towards this form of propulsion is unwise. The lack of suitable charging facilities, the costs and length of life of replacement batteries, and the generating capacity needed are all prominent in the minds of car owners.

  • If You Live Here, Watch Out for Blister-Causing Bugs Falling from Trees

    There are few things more idyllic than taking a summer stroll through a local park or botanical garden, walking under the lush trees as leaves begin to drop, portending the approaching fall. However, residents of one area in the U.S. are returning home from those summer walks covered in more than just a light mist of sweat—they're coming back covered in bites and blisters, too. Read on to discover what's causing this sudden problem and what you can do to protect yourself.RELATED: If You Live Her

  • Colorado Hiker Captures Terrifying Moose Charge On Video

    A giant bull moose very suddenly decided to take a break from foraging to chase a human who got too close.

  • California's Dixie Fire has burned nearly 700 square miles, larger than the size of New York City

    Better weather conditions, including higher humidity and calmer winds, were expected to aid the fight against the blaze Saturday.

  • Chilling video shows people up to their necks in water in elevator during Omaha flash floods

    ‘It was like something out of a movie,’ says the person who survived after getting stuck in an elevator in neck-deep water

  • Fire-friendly weather to return to Northern California

    Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures began to clear Sunday from the scenic forestlands of Northern California as firefighters battling the largest single wildfire in state history braced for a return of fire-friendly weather. The winds weren’t expected to reach the ferocious speeds that helped the Dixie Fire explode in size last week. “The live trees that are out there now have a lower fuel moisture than you would find when you go to a hardware store or a lumber yard and get that piece of lumber that’s kiln dried,” Mark Brunton, operations section chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said in an online briefing Sunday morning.

  • 5 things to know about the new UN report on climate change

    The U.N.-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a new report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information about global warming. The report says almost all of the warming that has occurred since pre-industrial times was caused by the release of heat-trapping gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. Almost all countries have signed up to the 2015 Paris climate accord that aims to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) — and ideally no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) — by the year 2100, compared to the late 19th century.

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • Judge: California utility PG&E must explain role in Dixie Fire, biggest blaze now burning in U.S.

    A federal judge on Friday gave Pacific Gas & Electric, California's largest power company, one week to explain its role in potentially starting two fires that have now burned hundreds of thousands of acres in Northern California.Driving the news: PG&E told the state last month that malfunctions with one of its utility poles may have caused the Dixie Fire, the third-largest blaze in state history and currently the largest fire in the U.S. And U.S. District Judge William Alsup wants to know detail