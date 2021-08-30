Thumbs down: Detroit Lions backup QB Tim Boyle out indefinitely after thumb surgery

Backup quarterback Tim Boyle will miss an indefinite period of time after breaking his right throwing thumb in the Detroit Lions' preseason finale last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Boyle was scheduled to undergo surgery Monday and the team would have a better idea on a timetable for his return post-operation.

"He may be out for a little while, but we don’t know how long that’s going to be," Campbell said. "It’s one of those wild windows that covers every aspect. It’s like one of those, 'Hey, it’s two weeks to fricking a year,' like what the hell?"

SURPRISE MOVE: Detroit Lions cut OT Tyrell Crosby: Here's what it means

LIONS CUT TRACKER: Breshad Perriman, Mike Ford among first reductions

THE FUTURE: Meet 10 elite college quarterbacks the Lions could eye in 2022 NFL draft

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) scrambles with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field on August 21, 2021.

Campbell said the organization is optimistic that Boyle will be able to play at some point this season.

"I think we’re a lot more hopeful than that, but I can’t rule that out right now," Campbell said.

The Lions signed Boyle to a one-year contract this offseason to be their backup quarterback to Jared Goff.

He had an up-and-down preseason, competing 22 of 39 passes (56.4%) for 135 yards, but finished on a strong note, leading a touchdown drive against the Colts after injuring his thumb when he was sacked on the game's fourth play.

On his second series against the Colts, Boyle completed 6 of 7 passes for 41 yards and was 4 for 4 on third downs. He capped the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Quintez Cephus.

"Look, he’s tough as nails, man," Campbell said. "He’s everything that we’re about. I respect the hell out of him. He’ll get this fixed, he’ll come back ready to go whenever that is."

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' Tim Boyle out indefinitely after thumb surgery