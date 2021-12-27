Thumb injury has Jimmy Garoppolo’s status vs. Texans in doubt

The 49ers may have to face the Houston Texans on Sunday without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo wasn’t out at Monday’s bonus practice and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the session that Garoppolo is dealing with a thumb sprain that didn’t allow the quarterback to throw at all. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported after the conference call that the injury is believed to be more significant than a thumb sprain.

Shanahan said the injury occurred in the second quarter of Thursday’s loss to the Titans when Garoppolo took a sack. There’ll be further evaluation Wednesday when the team begins their official week of practice. He did finish the game Thursday, and it remains to be seen how much the thumb impacted his play. Through the first quarter Garoppolo was 8-for-9 for 104 yards and an interception. Over the final three quarters he was 18-for-26 for 218 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

If Garoppolo is unable to go, rookie Trey Lance would make his second-career start and get his first action since his Week 5 start in Arizona. Lance and Nate Sudfeld were the two quarterbacks out at Monday’s practice.

