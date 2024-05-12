THS track and field set new records at final day of State Championship

May 11—Despite a hot and humid day, the Tahlequah Tigers track team picked up some new personal bests and school records during day two of the State Championship.

"Anytime you can come down here and set personal records across the board, it's what you want to do," THS girls head coach Elzy Miller said. "We didn't come down with false expectations we were going to win a State title. We wanted to finish and run as well as we possibly could, and when you do that, you can't ask more. Our kids worked hard and they put in the effort."

Trae Baker continued his strong State Meet, picking up his second State Championship of the weekend. The senior started the weekend winning the two-mile race and then added another championship in the mile race. Baker finished the meet picking up second place in the mile, losing by less than 0.1 seconds.

In the 800-meter, Baker took the lead around the first turn and never looked back. After leading for a majority of the race, Baker finished with a time of 1:52.81, taking the race by less than half of a second.

"The goal was winning the mile as well, but I was just tight," Baker said. "I tried and tried to hold him off and I wasn't able to. God has done a lot for me and he has done a lot of blessings for me this season; I am just very blessed."

On the girls' side, McKenna Hood was on the podium twice on the final day of the State Tournament. Hood opened the day adding a new school record with a time of 2.20.73 in the 800-meter race. Hood was also a member of the 4x400 relay that put up a personal best time of 4:06.44. Riley Dotson, Khloe Frazier, Lakyn Adams opened the race for the Tigers.

Riley Dotson also picked up fifth place in the 400-meter race with a time of 59.35.

Follow live sports coverage @JakeSermershein on Twitter