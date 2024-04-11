THS tennis nabs second at Metro Lakes Conference

Apr. 10—CLAREMORE — After a strong effort, Tahlequah tennis fell just short of winning the Metro Lakes Conference Tournament.

THS had four players finish in the top-5 of the meet. The team of junior Amelia Miller and sophomore McKenzie Whitman picked up first place over teams from Skiatook, Claremore and Grove. The Lady Tigers' team of sophomore Maleah McCart and sophomore Lauren Stephens picked up second place. The No. 2 doubles team picked up second with wins over Pryor, Claremore and a loss to Grove.

On the singles side, the Lady Tigers No. 1 singles player senior Katie Moore picked up fourth place with a win over PHS. Moore was taken down by players from SHS and CHS.

Freshman Avery Bynum picked up second place out of the No. 2 position. Bynum picked up a win against CHS and lost to SHS.

