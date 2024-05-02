THS tennis advances to State

May 1—After a strong Regional showing, the Tahlequah Lady Tigers are moving all of their tennis athletes to the State Tournament.

Out of the No. 1 singles spot, Katie Moore finished second place to move on to the State Tournament. The No. 2 player, Avery Bynum, finished third in her heat.

On the doubles side, Amelia Miller and McKenzie Whitman finished in second place for the No. 1 teams. For the No. 2 teams, Maleah McCart and Lauren Stephens picked up third place to punch their ticket to the State Finals.

Overall, the Lady Tigers finished the meet in second place as a team.

The State Tournament will start on Friday, May 3. 5A schools start play at 10:30 p.m