THS set to host camp, tryouts

May 15—Even though the 2023-'24 sports season is in the books for the Tahlequah Tigers' athletics, there is still work to be done.

THS has announced a pair of summer camps for football and baseball.

Football will host its incoming freshman camp starting Monday, May 20, through Wednesday, May, 22, starting at 10:15 a.m. at THS Football Field.

The Tigers will also host tryouts for junior high baseball and high school baseball on Monday, May 20. Tryouts start at 5 p.m. and continue until Tuesday, May 21. Tryouts will be held at the THS Baseball Field.