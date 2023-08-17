Thrown into the spotlight: Introducing the Desert Empire League's new quarterbacks

Quarterback Favian Galvez (front) is ready to take the reins for the Palm Springs High football team this year as the new starting quarterback.

There are 22 players on a football field at any given time, but most would agree that one of them is more closely tied to the team's success than any other player and that's the quarterback.

A quarterback with skill, experience, intimate knowledge of the offense, and that little extra swagger to make a play when everything else breaks down, that's the dream high school quarterback coaches covet.

Thanks to a unique confluence of graduations, all six DEL teams will be using a different starting quarterback than the one they ended the season with last year. And that's what makes this year's Desert Empire League football season so intriguing, so even and so difficult to handicap.

"It's something you don't usually see, with all the teams in the same position. It's usually kind of staggered," said Xavier Prep coach James Dockery. "But that's how high school football works. Old names leave, new names come in and they all have a great opportunity. I know we're excited about our guy and from what I hear a lot of the coaches around the league are happy with their guy too."

Whichever team can get confident, competent play from "their guy" very well may rise to the top of the league standings. But for the most part, the guys behind center are unknown at this point to desert football fans due to their lack of varsity playing time.

Let's go inside the numbers. The six players who will start the season at quarterback this year around the league have combined to throw 216 varsity passes. In 2022, Palm Desert's Brady Clemmer alone threw 240 passes. Xavier Prep's Ryder Ruiz threw 204 and Rancho Mirage's Ethan Zamora threw 201. Those guys are gone, as are long-time starters in Palm Springs (Jayvyn Capler) and La Quinta (Tommy Ansley).

So let's introduce you to the new crop of QBs in the Desert Empire League. The names you'll hear a lot as the season progresses. How many and which ones rise to the occasion will play itself on Friday nights.

Shadow Hills

We'll start with the Knights because their situation is unique. The other five teams had senior starting quarterbacks who graduated last year. Shadow Hills had a tumultuous 2022 that included some of the top players quitting the team early in the season.

With a new coach at the helm this year in David Palmer, those players, including quarterback Greg Hollis III, returned. So Hollis, who started multiple games as a sophomore, then played the first few games last year is back as the starter for his senior season. So he'll be the one quarterback who returns with extended experience in live game action, though it will be almost a full year since he's played in an organized game.

Senior quaterback Greg Hollis III is back at the helm for the Shadow Hills Knights this season.

Hollis wasn't just sitting around when he was away from the team. He was focused on improving his game. He worked with some quarterback coaches outside of the desert, would call his teammates up to come throw the ball around in the park, things like that to stay active and stay sharp.

"I'm glad to be back and I also think I'm more mature," Hollis said. "I worked on my game a lot in this last year. The past couple years is in the past. We just are moving forward with a new leader, and it's all about coming together, and as a veteran now and a leader, that's gonna be important for me."

Hollis has already regained the support of his teammates and with him back in place behind center, the pieces should be in place for a successful year for the Knights.

Palm Desert

The Aztecs are replacing a standout signal caller in Brady Clemmer who threw for more than 2,200 yards and had 16 touchdowns last year as the Aztecs won a share of a record sixth consecutive league title (sharing it with La Quinta and Palm Springs). Palm Desert threw 241 passes last season. Clemmer threw 240 of them.

Quarterback AJ Rivera carries the ball during football practice at Palm Desert High School in Palm Desert, Calif., August 2, 2023.

So Palm Desert is starting fresh at the QB spot this year and it's a two-horse race for the top spot. Sophomore AJ Rivera (who threw that one other pass last year) will get the start on opening night, Thursday at Rancho Verde, but expect junior Connor Orfield to get some playing time, too.

New coach Rudy Forti will use the early season schedule for both players to get some experience and show what they can do. He's looking for which one can master the offense the quickest and show a level of comfort as the lead man on the offense. The goal will be to have a clear No. 1 starter by the time the Desert Empire League season comes around.

Senior receiver Daniel Yi said he's confident in both Rivera and Orfield.

"They're both very similar and yeah, they've got some big shoes to fill for sure. Brady was one of the best QBs in the desert in recent years, but I feel like whichever one is out there, we're going to be able to move the ball," Yi said. "True, they don't have much varsity experience at QB, but I have no bad things to say about either one of them. They can both sling it, there's a high standard here, and I have confidence in both."

Rancho Mirage

Along with Shadow Hills, the Rattlers will be the only team with a quarterback who has started a regular-season varsity game before. Luke Hershberger will be the opening-day starter this year. The senior played in five games last year, starting two of them. He acquitted himself pretty well in those games by completing 22 of 33 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns to go with two interceptions.

The Rancho Mirage High School football team practices in Rancho Mirage, Calif., July 27, 2023.

"Luke is a natural leader who leads by example," said Rancho Mirage coach LD Matthews. "His teammates believe in him and his presence in the huddle is outstanding. He is bigger and stronger than last year and has really improved throwing the ball, too."

Hershberger is being pushed by a talented junior who may get some playing time this year. Yanni Padilla is a talented up-and-comer who is quick and athletic and throws a nice ball, according to Matthews.

Palm Springs

Junior Favian Galvez will step into the role left by electric senior Jayvyn Capler. Galvez should, at the very least, be comfortable in tense situations because he was thrown into the fire last year during the Indians playoff game.

Galvez actually got the start in that game against Paloma Valley as Capler was banged up. Galvez played the whole first half and showed some poise, despite the enormity of the moment, before Capler tried to give it a go in the second half. It was a painful 28-24 loss for the Indians, but the composure of Galvez was a positive takeaway.

Galvez will get the nod to start this year, but he will be pushed by sophomore Bishop Miller. Miller, brother of former Indians' star Franklin Miller, has the ability to make big plays happen. He'll be on the field a lot this year and may see time at quarterback.

La Quinta

Departed senior Tommy Ansley has taken every meaningful snap for the Blackhawks in the last three years. Senior Sean Jones has been patiently waiting his turn, and his time is now.

Head coach Juan Ruiz likes what he sees out of Jones, who threw 14 passes last year in mop-up duty. True, he hasn't had many varsity snaps, but he understands the offense, knows the terminology, isn't starting from scratch when it comes to the playbook and knows how to run this team.

La Quinta quaterback Sean Jones is ready to lead the Blackhawks offense in 2023.

Unlike some of the other fresh faces at quarterback, Jones has a reliable running back in the backfield with him in Aiden Nsubuga to take some of the pressure off of him as far as moving the ball. but when it comes time to put the ball in the air, Jones can make things happen.

"Sean has been stepping up, he is a senior and he's learned a lot as a backup, and he's already been doing some great things in practice," Ruiz said. "Everything we've been asking of him, he knows he can do. He's ready."

Xavier Prep

Coach Dockery mentioned he's excited about "his guy" and this year, that guy is junior Joe Berry. Much like his predecessor Ryder Ruiz, Berry possesses that dual-threat ability. He can hurt you with his arm or his legs, picking up a first down with a run if necessary.

And the Xavier Prep offense won't solely rely on Berry so he can ease his way into the role. The team has talented receivers and a versatile offense they can put around their new quarterback.

Xavier Prep quarterback Joe Berry is read to take over as the leader of the offense for the Saints this year.

What Dockery likes most, though, about his new signal caller is his calm and collected nature in the backfield. He certainly embodies those Joe Cool vibes.

"What he lacks in experience he makes up for in his unflappable demeanor," Dockery said. "If he throws a pick, he's not rattled by it. If he throws a touchdown or runs somebody over, he doesn't get too high. He's Joe Cool at all times and that's why his teammates gravitate toward him."

Shad Powers is a columnist for The Desert Sun. Reach him at shad.powers@desertsun.com.

DEL quarterback inexperience

Here are the number of passes thrown in a varsity game by each of the six starting quarterbacks in the Desert Empire League this year:

Shadow Hills: Greg Hollis III (Sr.) — 126

Rancho Mirage: Luke Hershberger (Sr.) — 50

Palm Springs: Favian Galvez (Soph.) — 23

La Quinta: Sean Jones (Sr.) — 14

Xavier Prep: Joe Berry (Jr.) — 2

Palm Desert: AJ Rivera (Soph.) — 1

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Introducing the Desert Empire League's new quarterbacks