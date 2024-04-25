'Thrown in at the deep end' - Bamford on Phillips

[Reuters]

On the latest episode of My Mate's A Footballer, Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has been talking about his former team-mate Kalvin Phillips' travails since moving on loan to West Ham in January:

"Kalvin has been training with [Manchester] City and, no matter what, training with top players will up your level. But there is a big difference from training every day, and playing a few minutes here and there, to playing match after match. Unfortunately he’s gone to West Ham and he doesn’t have the match sharpness.

"Because he has gone mid-season, it's like he is playing catch-up. To go to any team during the January transfer window is tough but it is easier if you are playing beforehand. It's unfortunate he's been thrown in at the deep end.

"Social media is horrible - it’s unfair on him. He hasn't just gone from being England player of the year to all of a sudden not being good enough to play for any team in the Premier League.

"Next season, if he gets a good pre-season and a run of games, whatever team he is with, you’ll see the best of Kalvin again."

