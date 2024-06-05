Throwing their weight around: Swarens, Foor ready for NCAA outdoor nationals

From Wednesday through Saturday, the top collegiate track and field athletes in the country will converge on Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., for the 2024 NCAA Division I outdoor championships.

Among them will be two very strong weight throwers — one with a longtime Terre Haute connection (shot-putter Jason Swarens, a junior representing the University of Wisconsin) and one with a short-term Hautean connection (discus-thrower Elias Foor, a senior at Indiana State).

Swarens is ranked fifth in the nation among men’s shot-putters, according to the tfrrs.org website, with a season best of 65 feet, 9.5 inches (20.05 meters) set in the Badger Challenge on May 3 at Madison, Wis.

The NCAA men’s shot put will begin at 9:40 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, a sophomore from Ole Miss, is ranked No. 1 with a season-best heave of 68-5, only slightly farther than Swarens.

A 2020 graduate of Terre Haute South High School, Swarens can rely on big-meet experience to calm any nerves that he may feel.

In previous NCAA national championships, he’s placed fourth in the 2024 indoors (65-2 1/4) and 13th in the 2023 outdoors (64-3).

“I am very excited about qualifying for nationals,” Swarens told the Tribune-Star this week. “After indoor nationals, I was coming off an injury and then throughout the season just grinded to get back to a healthy state. Then Big Tens [where he finished only 10th in the shot put] were tough. But I knew I just had to move on and get ready for the [NCAA] first round to qualify for this big one.”

In the NCAA West first round May 24, Swarens came in second with a throw of 64-8 to get back on track.

“My goal for NCAAs is to set a personal best,” Swarens said. “My previous best is 20.54m or 67-4.75. After NCAAs, I will compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials on June 21 [also at Hayward Field in Eugene]. Not sure what I will do after college. I still have one more year [of NCAA track and field] and I am just taking my time and enjoying it.”

Swarens recalls how he first discovered shot put and other throwing events when he was a youngster in Terre Haute.

“I started throwing in sixth grade [at Honey Creek Middle School], just to do another sport in the spring after football and basketball,” he explained. “I then continued doing in it in high school, where I ended up winning state my junior year [2019].

“This helped me get in contact with many [college] coaches and when Wisconsin reached out, I was ecstatic. I always wanted to be a Badger. My grandparents both went there and I had grown up watching Badger football and basketball. Committing to Wisconsin was the best decision I have made.”

Meanwhile, Foor is ranked 20th in the nation among men’s discus throwers with a season best of 195-3 (59.51m) performed in the Eastern Illinois Big Blue meet March 29 at Charleston, Ill. Topping the NCAA pre-meet discus chart is LSU senior Claudio Romero at 220-9.

Foor and other discus competitors are slated to start throwing at 8:35 p.m. EDT Friday.

“I am beyond thankful to qualify for nationals,” emphasized Foor, a first-time NCAA participant who came to ISU in 2022 from Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Ky. (and Boonville High School before that).

“I knew coming in this year that it was going to take a lot of work to get to this point. Coming in with the mindset of listening to my coach [assistant/throwing specialist Brandan Bettenhausen] every step of the way and trusting him were huge. Trying to do exactly what he told me every throw to the best of my ability, even when it took weeks and months to do, but knowing that when it was done correctly the implements would go far.”

Foor admits that track and field was not his first passion in athletics, but it is now.

“Out of high school, I really wanted to play football,” he reflected. “But I didn’t really develop until my freshman year of college. I didn’t have any [Division I] offers coming out of high school and was lucky enough to get an NAIA offer for throwing at Lindsey Wilson College.

“As someone who never made it to state [in high school], missed out on his senior season of track and had a lackluster high school career, I knew I wasn’t naturally the best athlete in the world. I was fortunate enough to have a father who instilled me with a high work ethic. At Lindsey Wilson College, I hit the ground running and went to the rec center every day to lift for hours on end and was able to secure a walk-on spot at Indiana State, where I have continued to try and outwork everyone next to me.

“My parents always believed in me and have supported me every step of the way. That, plus pairing me with Bettenhausen, have been a recipe for success.”

Foor said he’d love to qualify for the Olympic Trials this year as well, but he’ll need to establish a higher personal best to reach that goal.

“Past that, my future is undecided as to what I will pursue,” he added.

The other ISU qualifier for the NCAA outdoor championships is women’s high-jumper Grace Quinlan, a senior. She’s scheduled to compete at 5 p.m. EDT Saturday.