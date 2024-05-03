After a throwing session at his school, Gavin Sidwar offered by Rutgers football

Rutgers football visited Pennsylvania quarterback Gavin Sidwar on Thursday, watching the class of 2026 have a throwing session.

Following that throwing session, Sidwar was offered by Rutgers football.

Sidwar, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback prospect at La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania), threw in front of Rutgers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and running backs coach Damiere Shaw.

Rutgers has had recent success recruiting La Salle, having successfully landed Samuel Brown in the 2022 class. A four-star recruit, Brown was ranked the seventh-best recruit in Pennsylvania by Rivals during his time at La Salle.

As for Sidwar, he already holds an impressive list of offers including from Duke, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia Tech among others.

Sidwar posted on social media on Thursday about the offer from Rutgers:

Sidwar had a solid sophomore season for La Salle. He completed 186 of 285 passes for 2,439 yards and 29 touchdown passes.

La Salle, traditionally one of the best programs in Pennsylvania, finished the season with a 6-5 record.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire