Some believe the 49ers traded up to No. 3 to get quarterback Mac Jones. They’ll get a chance to see how he performs under the weight of that presumption on Tuesday.

Even though Jones threw at last week’s Alabama’s first Pro Day, he’ll also throw again at Tuesday’s second Alabama Pro Day, PFT has confirmed.

Peter King reported in Football Morning in America that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and G.M. John Lynch will attend the Jones session, even though Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is throwing the same day. With no private workouts allowed this year, it’s the closest they’ll come to getting a look at what Jones can do.

Presumably, the 49ers already are sold on whoever they’ll take at No. 3 (assuming Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are off the board) or they wouldn’t have made the nine-spot climb. So, at this point, it may be more about confirmation than elimination for Jones.

If, for some reason, Shanahan and Lynch don’t like what they see from Jones, things could get interesting. At this point, and given the way Jones performed last week, there’s no reason to think he’ll fall flat on his face — especially after winning a national championship with Alabama.

After throwing for scouts last week, Mac Jones will throw again on Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk