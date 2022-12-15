Before throwing to Penei Sewell, Jared Goff told him: “Hold onto the ball, don’t be stupid”

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him.

Before the play, Goff had some choice words for Sewell, captured in the huddle because wide receiver Josh Reynolds was mic’d up.

“They told me to tell you, Penei, hold onto the ball, don’t be stupid with it. Just know if you get the ball stay in bounds, get the first down,” Goff told Sewell.

Sewell did as he was told: He held onto the ball, made sure he had the first down, and then went to the ground inbounds. Sewell told PFT after the game that he had only practiced the play three times and only caught the ball twice, but the Lions trusted that he would catch it when it mattered, and he did.

