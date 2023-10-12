Throwback Thursday: The wild finish in 2007 that started Alabama’s winning streak over Arkansas

In a couple of days, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will look to put together their 17th straight win over the Arkansas Razorbacks when the Hogs travel to Tuscaloosa this Saturday.

As hard as it is to believe, the Crimson Tide have not lost to the Razorbacks under the leadership of Coach Saban who first arrived in 2007.

So how did this incredible winning streak get started for Alabama? On this edition of Throwback Thursday, we are going to show you the incredible finish between Alabama and Arkansas from Coach Saban’s inaugural season in Tuscaloosa before he became the G.O.A.T.

With time running down in the fourth quarter, Crimson Tide quarterback John Parker Wilson would connect with wide receiver Matt Caddell for a 3-yard touchdown pass to give Alabama the 41-38 victory over the Hogs.

Take a look!

A thread of game-winning touchdowns you may have forgotten about 2007 Alabama-Arkansas pic.twitter.com/6ww7aYoUmH — SEC Football Vids (@SECFootballVids) June 2, 2022

While this season’s version of the matchup is not likely to provide as much drama and action, it’s always fun when the Tide takes on the Razorbacks.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for more in-depth coverage of Alabama-Arkansas.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire