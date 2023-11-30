Throwback Thursday: Top plays from Alabama’s 2021 SEC Championship win over Georgia

Saturday’s SEC Championship matchup between Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide and Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs is sure to be one of the best games of the 2023 season.

With a birth in the College Football Playoff likely on the line for both teams, the stakes could not be higher for the two programs.

Georgia is looking to extend its winning streak to a jaw-dropping 30 games, while Alabama looks to reassert itself as the king of college football.

On this edition of Throwback Thursday, we will take a look back at the 2021 SEC Championship in which the Crimson Tide upset the Bulldogs in Atlanta, 41-24.

Let’s roll!

Jameson Williams puts Bama on the board

I still don't know how Bryce Young done that

Alabama takes its first lead

BAMA TAKES THE LEAD@AlabamaFTBL finds John Metchie in the end zone pic.twitter.com/radNehuVBt — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2021

Bryce Young does it himself

BRYCE YOUNG WILL DO IT HIMSELF@AlabamaFTBL back in front pic.twitter.com/m4XO2M76KG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2021

Nobody can keep up with Jameson

"Jameson down there somewhere." – Bryce Young, probably pic.twitter.com/hdCRpnzus3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2021

Big time interception from DeMarcco Hellams

HUGE interception 👀@AlabamaFTBL picks off Stetson Bennett in the red zone. pic.twitter.com/DFmALxxtGi — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2021

2021 SEC Champs

ALABAMA RULES THE SEC ONCE AGAIN pic.twitter.com/VfigfgAGDX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 5, 2021

