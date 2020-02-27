Throwback Thursday Seattle Seahawks NFL Combine edition

The NFL Scouting Combine is a place to prove yourself. It's a place to show off that you're worthy of a multi-million dollar contract to play in the NFL.

Here, nothing is off-limits and some crazy stuff happens.

In-between 40-yard dashes, vertical and broad jumping tests and other various throwing and catching drills are interviews with NFL teams and their respective front offices and coaches.

You want to make a good first impression.

DK Metcalf did just that with the Seahawks when he entered the room shirtless, showing off his 2% body fat phyisque.

Then, Pete Carroll surprised us all by doing the same.

"It kind of pissed me off, so I took my shirt off, too!" Pete Carroll joked later on.

The Seahawks took Metcalf with the 64th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He went on to have a very successful rookie campiagn. The Ole Miss WR recorded 58 catches for 900 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Remember Russell Wilson's Combine?

The Wisconsin QB, who was being criticized left and right for his size, went into the NFL Combine and let his performance do the talking.

Before the Super Bowl ring, seven Pro Bowls and ROY award...@DangeRussWilson did this at the 2012 Combine. 👏



📺: 2020 #NFLCombine starts Thursday 4pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/vraJsURpdJ



— NFL (@NFL) February 24, 2020

Wilson had the best 40-yard dash, best 3-cone drill, best broad jump and best vertical jump of any quarterback. He waited until the third round to hear his named called in 2012, selected 75th overall by the Seahawks and the rest is history. To date, Wilson is a 7-time Pro-Bowler, a Super Bowl Champion and the highest paid player in the NFL. Not too shabby.

Here's some of a YOUNG Marshawn Lynch back in 2007 running the 40-yard dash.

Tyler Lockett impressed, too!

He ran the best 40-yard dash and had the best 3-cone drill out of the WRs and executed a near-perfect gauntlet drill.

And remember when Shaqueem Griffin ran a faster 40-yard dash than Julio Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Richard Sherman?

This simulcam video proves it.

Who will be the next member of the Seattle Seahawks?

Throwback Thursday Seattle Seahawks NFL Combine edition originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest