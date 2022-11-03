Throwback Thursday: Rutgers football beats the Fightin’ Blue Hens

This week fifty-four years ago, the Scarlet Knights faced off against the Fightin’ Blue Hens of Delaware University. It was a very different place not just for college football but for Rutgers athletics as well.

It was 1968 and love and peace was in the air and, before a packed crowd at Rutgers Stadium, the Scarlet Knights beat the University of Delaware 23-14. The Scarlet Knights were led by quarterback Rich Policastro, running back Bryant Mitchell, and wide receiver Bob Stonebraker. These three players led Rutgers in passing, rushing, and receiving yards. Rich Policastro led the Scarlet Knights with 994 passing yards, Bryant Mitchell with 1,204 rushing yards, and Bob Stonebraker with 448 receiving yards.

At the time, the Scarlet Knights were led by head coach John F. Bateman. In 1968, Bateman, coaching in his 9th season, defeated the Fightin’ Blue Hens to capture their fifth victory. Bateman coached Rutgers from 1960 to 1972, incorporating a record of 73-51. Rutgers went on to finish the 1968 season with an (8-2, 2-0) record, finishing first in the Middle Three Conference. In 1968, Rutgers only two losses were against the Army Cadets (24-0) and Cornell University (17-16).

What was the Middle Three Conference and who belonedg to it? The Middle Three Conference consisted of three teams, Rutgers University, Lehigh University, and Lafayette University. The conference lasted for forty years from 1929 to 1969. The Middle Three Conference wasn’t like the conferences nowadays, it was little more than a three-way rivalry. No league commissioner was established to organize the scheduling and rules.

After the closing of the Middle Three Conference, it wasn’t till 1991 that Rutgers joined a major conference, the Big East.

