Throwback Thursday: Remembering Colorado’s frigid 2007 win over Nebraska

Last weekend’s offense explosion for the Buffaloes got me thinking about a freezing late-season game that took place 16 years ago between Colorado and Nebraska.

On Nov. 23, 2007, the 5-6 Buffs hosted the 5-6 Cornhuskers. Both teams needed to secure the win to become bowl-eligible, but the elements in Boulder were determined to slow things down. After a blizzard had blown through on Thanksgiving day, sub-freezing temperatures greeted fans of both teams at Folsom Field. I braved the cold in full hunting gear, full face cover included.

The two teams lit up the scoreboard for a combined 1,128 total yards and 116 points. Nebraska came out hot and took a 35-24 lead into the half, but the wheels fell off for the corn in the final 30 minutes. Colorado scored 34 straight points to put the game away in the fourth quarter. The video game-like 65-51 final score sent frozen Buff fans home happy and was a memorable send-off for seniors such as Tyler Polombus.

My senior year at Colorado we beat #3 Oklahoma at home 27-24. I cried tears of joy But…… Nothing, and I mean nothing could replicate the joy of smashing the Corn in my last game ever at Folsom 65-51!! I would literally give anything to replicate the emotion of that moment in… pic.twitter.com/sDHPTEfWAn — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) September 6, 2023

