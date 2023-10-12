Throwback Thursday: Remembering Colorado’s 10-5 win over Stanford in 2016

Last week, I channeled the abilities of Laviska Shenault Jr. prior to Colorado’s showdown with Arizona State. This week, I want to see some of the Buffs’ 2016 defensive dominance on display when they host Stanford on Friday.

That 2016 defense was led by a special group in the secondary that included Chidobe Awuzie, Isaiah Oliver, Tedric Thompson and Ahkello Witherspoon. When the Buffs faced Stanford in Week 8 of that season, they put the clamps down on the Cardinal.

Both teams came into the game ranked with Stanford at No. 12 and CU at No. 16. CU was looking to change the direction of the Pac-12 rivalry, as the Buffs had lost all three games against the Cardinal since joining the conference. Colorado only scored 10 points on the day and missed three field goals, but the defense stepped up when needed most to secure the 10-5 win.

CU held Christian McCaffrey and the Cardinal to only 263 yards of offense while producing four turnovers. Oliver sent the Stanford crowd home disappointed as he picked off quarterback Ryan Burns with about two minutes remaining in the game. Colorado has since built a three-game winning streak against Stanford.

