Throwback Thursday: Remembering Alabama’s epic 2021 Iron Bowl victory

Well, when Thanksgiving rolls around we know that means one thing in these parts: the Iron Bowl has arrived.

When Alabama and Auburn collide inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon, that will mark the 87th edition of one of the most historic and ferocious rivalries in all of the sports.

Before we get to Saturday’s matchup let’s take a trip down memory lane to one year ago when the Crimson Tide had one of the most epic comeback victories in Iron Bowl history.

Bryce to Brooks to tie the game

TOUCHDOWN BAMA TIE BALLGAME pic.twitter.com/j4hJI4KfSG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 28, 2021

Alabama strikes first in OT but Auburn would respond

Bryce Young to Slade Bolden. Alabama leads in OT pic.twitter.com/DtL4MFm2x4 — Pigskinworld (@Pigskin_World) November 28, 2021

Will Reichard keeps the Tide alive

Kool-Aid helps get a stop for the Tide in the fourth OT

This defensive play from Kool-Aid McKinstry in the fourth overtime was crucial to Alabama's #IronBowl win. pic.twitter.com/xOIKaehKNJ — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 28, 2021

Bryce and Metchie seal the victory

ALABAMA WINS THE IRON BOWL IN THE 4TH OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/TObJVCaydp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 28, 2021

