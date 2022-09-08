Throwback Thursday: Reliving Alabama’s BCS title win over Texas

Stacey Blackwood
·2 min read

Nick Saban has built one of, if not the greatest college football dynasties in the history of the game. Alabama football’s dominance over the last 15 seasons has been remarkable and it isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

With Alabama making a trip to Austin this weekend to take on the Texas Longhorns, it is only fitting that we take a trip down memory lane and reminisce on the first of the eventual six (and counting) national championships that the Tide has won since coach Saban arrived.

The date was Jan. 7, 2010, and inside the famous Rose Bowl, the Alabama Crimson Tide would defeat the Texas Longhorns 37-21. Let’s look back at some of the most important plays that defined the epic matchup.

Colt McCoy gets hurt

Trent Richardson scampers for a 49-yard touchdown

Marcell Dareus with an unbelievable defensive touchdown

Heisman winner Mark Ingram find pay dirt

Eryk Anders seals the game with a sack and forced fumble

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories