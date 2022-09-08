Throwback Thursday: Reliving Alabama’s BCS title win over Texas

Nick Saban has built one of, if not the greatest college football dynasties in the history of the game. Alabama football’s dominance over the last 15 seasons has been remarkable and it isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

With Alabama making a trip to Austin this weekend to take on the Texas Longhorns, it is only fitting that we take a trip down memory lane and reminisce on the first of the eventual six (and counting) national championships that the Tide has won since coach Saban arrived.

The date was Jan. 7, 2010, and inside the famous Rose Bowl, the Alabama Crimson Tide would defeat the Texas Longhorns 37-21. Let’s look back at some of the most important plays that defined the epic matchup.

Colt McCoy gets hurt

One of the great what-if moments in recent memory is the 2009 BCS national championship played 12 years ago today. If Colt McCoy doesn’t get hurt in the first quarter, does Texas beat Bama for their 2nd title in 4 years?#CFBPlayoff #RollTide #Texas pic.twitter.com/i7BaSXuObA — Saturday Gameday (@SaturdayGameday) January 7, 2022

Trent Richardson scampers for a 49-yard touchdown

Trent Richardson takes it 49-Yards for a Touchdown vs Texas in the BCS National Championship 🤘⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Qg1cC0imu2 — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) September 7, 2022

Marcell Dareus with an unbelievable defensive touchdown

Days until Alabama Football: Marcell Dareus pic.twitter.com/Ggip1ETFE7 — Trinidad C. Miller (@trin_miller61) July 7, 2018

Heisman winner Mark Ingram find pay dirt

Mark Ingram “gets one for Dad” in the 2010 title game. Alabama & Texas play this Saturday for the first time since the 2010 National Championship, the only win for Bama in the series. Texas leads 7-1 all-time head to head! pic.twitter.com/QPfMEFrwvx — Origin Sports (@OriginSportsTV) September 7, 2022

Eryk Anders seals the game with a sack and forced fumble

Days until Alabama Football: Eryk Anders pic.twitter.com/Biei66vFhb — Trinidad C. Miller (@trin_miller61) July 30, 2019

