Throwback Thursday: Recapping Alabama’s narrow win over LSU in 2021

Stacey Blackwood
·1 min read

Alabama and LSU are set to battle for first place in the SEC West on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.

This game has a different feel heading into it than last season’s matchup. In 2021, LSU had already made the decision to dismiss Ed Orgeron as their head coach, and their program was at a bit of a crossroads.

Even still the Tigers battled and made the game much closer than it probably should have been with Nick Saban and Alabama narrowly escaping Bryant-Denny Stadium with a 20-14 win.

Let’s take a look back at the top plays from the 2021 contest in Tuscaloosa.

LSU's fake punt

Bryce and Jamo open up Tide lead

LSU closes the gap

Dallas Turner coming up big in the clutch

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories