Throwback Thursday: Recapping Alabama’s narrow win over LSU in 2021

Alabama and LSU are set to battle for first place in the SEC West on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.

This game has a different feel heading into it than last season’s matchup. In 2021, LSU had already made the decision to dismiss Ed Orgeron as their head coach, and their program was at a bit of a crossroads.

Even still the Tigers battled and made the game much closer than it probably should have been with Nick Saban and Alabama narrowly escaping Bryant-Denny Stadium with a 20-14 win.

Let’s take a look back at the top plays from the 2021 contest in Tuscaloosa.

LSU's fake punt

LSU Fake Punt jump pass🔥 LSU leads Alabama 7-0 at the end of the first quarter 👀pic.twitter.com/bDmB3CBikQ — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) November 6, 2021

Bryce and Jamo open up Tide lead

58 days until Alabama football, 58 yard TD catch for Jameson Williams against LSU pic.twitter.com/LTk2zFNtBB — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) July 7, 2022

LSU closes the gap

🗣 Bech I'm From Louisiana TOUCHDOWN TIGERS pic.twitter.com/6q2nPIXUNR — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 7, 2021

Dallas Turner coming up big in the clutch

Alabama true freshman pass rusher Dallas Turner collected his first two career sacks against LSU. Great display of hand placement, power and motor to get past the OT. Turner is a former 5-star and the 9th highest ranked recruit in the 2021 class. pic.twitter.com/qunkm73VJ4 — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) November 7, 2021

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire