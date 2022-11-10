Throwback Thursday: Recapping Alabama’s 42-21 win over Ole Miss in 2021

Ever since Lane Kiffin took over as head coach of Ole Miss, the annual matchup between the Tide and the Rebels has been must-see TV.

So far, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has avoided losing to his former offensive coordinator, but Kiffin has given Saban all he has wanted and more.

In 2020 it was an explosive offensive affair between Alabama and Ole Miss with the Tide pulling away late to win in Oxford 63-48.

Last season in Bryant-Denny, Alabama played much better and really controlled the game from start to finish and defeated the Rebels 42-21. Here is how it went down in Tuscaloosa last season:

Metchie gets 'Bama on the board early

Cameron Latu opens up a three score lead for the Tide

Alabama is having fun on 4th down today. pic.twitter.com/gk6LczOYl9 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 2, 2021

Phidarian Mathis forces a Matt Corral fumble

Phidarian Mathis : 3 tackles, a sack & a forced fumble

Justin Eboigbe : 2 tackles & a fumble recovery pic.twitter.com/N5SUv4zE1S — Lee Harvey (@AyeThatsLee) October 3, 2021

B-Rob extends the lead to 28-0

🌊 @BrianR_4 walks into the endzone for his second TD! All @AlabamaFTBL in the first half 💪 pic.twitter.com/hjc57gIohY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 2, 2021

B-Rob scores his fourth TD of the day

When Lane Kiffin said get your popcorn ready, apparently he meant for the show that Brian Robinson is putting on.@BrianR_4 has FOUR touchdowns against #12 Ole Miss today (so far… 👀).#BAMAvsOleMiss #SEC #BeatOleMiss #RollTIdepic.twitter.com/xBjITwWEjw — From the Stands Sports (@FromTheStandsUS) October 2, 2021

