Throwback Thursday: Nick Saban’s wins over Kentucky as Alabama’s head coach

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team are set to make the trip to Lexington this weekend to take on Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Alabama currently sits at 8-1 (6-0 SEC) and a win over the Wildcats this weekend would punch the Crimson Tide a ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

This will be Alabama’s sixth matchup against Kentucky during the Coach Saban era and so far, the Crimson Tide is unbeaten against the Wildcats in that time.

On this edition of Throwback Thursday, we are going to look back at each of those matchups and how they went down.

2008: Kentucky at Alabama

Alabama defeated Kentucky in Saban’s second season in Tuscaloosa 17-14. Running back Glen Coffee ran for 218 yards against the Wildcats.

2009: Alabama at Kentucky

Alabama handled Kentucky in 2009 with a 38-20 win in Lexington. The Crimson Tide was carried by sophomore running back Mark Ingram who ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

2013: Alabama at Kentucky

AJ McCarron and Alabama completely dominated Kentucky in their trip to Lexington in 2013 with a 48-7 victory over the Wildcats. McCarron passed for over 350 yards while running back TJ Yeldon added 124 yards on the ground.

2016: Kentucky at Alabama

In 2016, Alabama once again easily handled Kentucky with a 34-6 win over the Wildcats. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley could not be stopped on his way to 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

2020: Kentucky at Alabama

This was by far the most dominating performance for Alabama against Kentucky. The Crimson Tide completely throttled the Wildcats 63-3. DeVonta Smith hauled in nine catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy.

