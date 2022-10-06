Throwback Thursday: The moments that defined Alabama’s 41-38 loss to Texas A&M in 2021

Stacey Blackwood
·2 min read

I am sure I don’t have to remind you, but the Alabama football team suffered just one defeat during the 2021 regular season and that came at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies.

Leading up to last year’s matchup Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban tried to warn fans and the media about “rat poison” as the Tide, like this season, entered the contest as heavy favorites.

Unfortunately for the Tide, the message did not make it home and the Aggies upset Alabama 41-38 in college station.

As much as you would not like to relive it, on this edition of Throwback Thursday we are going to take a look at the plays that defined the last-second upset.

The Aggies extend their lead

Isaiah Spiller runs through Tide defenders to give the Aggies a 24-10 lead

Blocked punt for touchdown gets the Tide back in the game

Devon Achane answers for the Aggies

Bryce Young connects with Jameson Williams as the Tide claws their way back

Alabama takes the lead when the Aggies forget to cover Jamo

The Aggies tie it up

Seth Small hits the game-winning FG

