Throwback Thursday: The moments that defined Alabama’s 41-38 loss to Texas A&M in 2021

I am sure I don’t have to remind you, but the Alabama football team suffered just one defeat during the 2021 regular season and that came at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies.

Leading up to last year’s matchup Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban tried to warn fans and the media about “rat poison” as the Tide, like this season, entered the contest as heavy favorites.

Unfortunately for the Tide, the message did not make it home and the Aggies upset Alabama 41-38 in college station.

As much as you would not like to relive it, on this edition of Throwback Thursday we are going to take a look at the plays that defined the last-second upset.

The Aggies extend their lead

Zach Calzada flips it to Ainias Smith for the score. This Aggies offense is exposing a solid Alabama defense. Texas A&M takes advantage of the Alabama fumble. ALABAMA 7

TEXAS A&M 17 pic.twitter.com/ykHmwwpldg — Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) October 10, 2021

Isaiah Spiller runs through Tide defenders to give the Aggies a 24-10 lead

15 days until Aggie football. Isaiah Spiller powers his way to a 15 yard rushing touchdown in A&M's 41-38 upset of Alabama. pic.twitter.com/y5tZj0fAgo — Sidelines – Texas A&M 💎 3-2 (1-1) (@SSN_TAMU) August 19, 2022

Blocked punt for touchdown gets the Tide back in the game

Ja'Corey Brooks : 1 punt return for 19 yards & blocked a punt recovered by King Mwikuta for a touchdown pic.twitter.com/raf65yTPI9 — Lee Harvey (@AyeThatsLee) October 10, 2021

Devon Achane answers for the Aggies

NOBODY IS GONNA CATCH DEVON ACHANE. pic.twitter.com/6Ku3Om3Hod — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

Bryce Young connects with Jameson Williams as the Tide claws their way back

Jameson Williams breaks free from the defender & Bryce Young finds him for the TD. Alabama is back within one possession. ALABAMA 24

TEXAS A&M 31 pic.twitter.com/H0xmYuMOmB — Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) October 10, 2021

Alabama takes the lead when the Aggies forget to cover Jamo

This is not a recommended defensive strategy vs any team, and especially Alabama! Jameson Williams gets a whole side of the field to himself for an Alabama go-head touchdown vs Texas A&M. 38-31 Bama. pic.twitter.com/G6yMt2APOu — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 10, 2021

The Aggies tie it up

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES. This game is a classic. pic.twitter.com/XMpJelshC7 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

Seth Small hits the game-winning FG

THE AGGIES UPSET NO. 1 ALABAMA. pic.twitter.com/p68Rj1KKwG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

