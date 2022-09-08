Throwback Thursday: Miami Dolphins run wild as Patriots falter in Miami

The New England Patriots had their hands full the last time they played the Miami Dolphins. They lost by a 33-24 score in a game that the Dolphins put away early.

The game started off with a touchdown catch from rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle. The touchdown ended a drive that tested the Patriots defense early. The drive itself took 13 plays and 7:26 off the clock. Miami made it clear that they were going to play the game on their terms, and it was something the New England defense struggled with the entire game.

The Patriots had a chance to get back into the mix, as they took over on the ensuing possession. However, the Miami defensive line was pressuring quarterback Mac Jones from the get-go, forcing him to make poor reads. This led to an interception from Xavien Howard, who took it 37 yards to the end zone for another Miami score. Down 14-0, New England had to climb out of a hole early.

The Dolphins would extend their lead in the second quarter with a Jason Sanders field goal that displayed a common theme throughout the game. Another long drive from the Miami Dolphins put New England in a difficult spot both in terms of time on the clock and the scoreboard.

New England was able to steal the momentum away from Miami towards the end of the second quarter, as they put together a seven-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a touchdown from running back Brandon Bolden.

It was clear that New England had work to do entering the locker room at halftime. A stingy Dolphins defense was causing problems and would force New England to go on long drives without much success. This was a strategy that played right into the Dolphins’ hands. This was also something that would continue in the second half.

Patriots kicker Nick Folk would open up the scoring in the third quarter. A field goal would inch New England closer, narrowing the Dolphins’ lead to 17-10. Again, this was a drive that took 6:33 off the clock and yielded just 50 yards in 13 plays. Miami did not have an issue with letting New England take as much time off the clock as possible.

Just as New England was getting closer, the Dolphins made sure that there was enough separation between them and the Patriots. Duke Johnson ran into the end zone from one yard out for a touchdown, giving Miami a 24-10 lead. The touchdown was part of a day that saw him record 25 carries for 117 yards and the touchdown.

Jason Sanders’ field goal would open up the fourth quarter for Miami, as the Dolphins continued to distance themselves. New England would inch closer throughout the quarter, as touchdown runs from Brandon Bolden and Damien Harris narrowed the gap to 27-24 in favor of Miami.

Nevertheless, Miami was able to seal the deal with a fumble recovery in the end zone to officially put the game away. The Dolphins were victorious by a 33-24 score.

This was a game where Mac Jones struggled. He went 20-of-30 on the afternoon throwing for 261 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Bolden spearheaded New England in this game on the ground. He carried the ball seven times for a team-high 48 rushing yards and a touchdown. Hunter Henry led New England in the receiving category in this one, catching five passes for 86 yards.

Those offensive efforts were not enough to snap the Dolphins’ win streak against the Patriots. That fated victory made it three wins in a row against Bill Belichick and company.

