Throwback Thursday: A look back at Alabama’s dominating win over Mississippi State in 2021

Saturday night in Tuscaloosa will feature a pair of top-25 teams who have high-flying offenses and two of the best quarterbacks in college football.

Mike Leach will be bringing his Mississippi State Bulldogs into town to take on Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide!

The Bulldogs feature the third-best passer of the season so far in junior Will Rogers who has already thrown for over 2,300 yards and 24 touchdowns.

We all remember how poorly the Crimson Tide defense looked last week in Knoxville and I am sure coach Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding will have the defenders fired up to take on the Air-Raid attack from Mississippi State.

Last season saw the Crimson Tide completely suffocate the Bulldog offense surrendering just nine points in the contest.

Let’s take a look at the plays that defined last season’s blow-out win for the Tide in Starkville.

Bryce Young finds John Metchie

46 Days till Alabama Football 🐘🔥 John Metchie with a 46-Yard Touchdown vs Mississippi State 😁🔥 pic.twitter.com/q4li81lwlG — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) July 19, 2022

Jordan Battle with a pick six

JORDAN BATTLE SAID GIMME 🤬 BAMA IS ROLLIN’ WITH A PICK SIX!!pic.twitter.com/nJwJA1DNSc — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 16, 2021

Jameson Williams blows past the Bulldog defense

pic.twitter.com/sN0Hcx4k0j — UConn Has A Football Team (@UConnHasAFBTeam) October 17, 2021

Brian Robinson with a long touchdown reception

Being able to catch the ball in the backfield brings another level to Brian Robinson game #RollTide #RBU #BuiltByBama 🐘 pic.twitter.com/nT7dBfkw4w — Alabama Rydeouts (@MarvinBama16) October 21, 2021

Traeshon Holden with first career touchdown reception

Story continues

Happy birthday to Alabama WR Traeshon Holden! (@Traeski11) pic.twitter.com/o64EZ7BymS — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) August 12, 2022

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire