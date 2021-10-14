Throwback Thursday: The last five Texas-Oklahoma State matchups
Texas has had some close calls with Oklahoma State over the years.
It wouldn’t be surprising if we witness another back and forth battle this season. After a heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma last week, Steve Sarkisian’s squad will host No. 12 Oklahoma State on Oct. 16.
The series history dates back to 1916 and the two programs began to play each other annually in 1996. Overall, the Longhorns and Cowboys have faced off 35 times, with Texas winning 26 of those meetings.
Each program has been on the victorious side of an upset within the last five seasons. The most painful one for Texas came in 2018 when they were ranked the No. 6 team in the country.
However, the Longhorns were able to get revenge two years later when they went into Stillwater and upset the No. 6 ranked Cowboys on Oct. 31, 2020.
As we prepare for Texas to host Oklahoma State in Week 7 of the 2021 college football season, let’s take a brief walk down memory lane.
Oct. 1, 2016: #22 Texas at Oklahoma State
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Outcome
Oklahoma State 49, Texas 31
Key stats
Shane Buechele (QB): 21-33, 239 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception
D’Onta Foreman (RB): 17 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns
Dorian Leonard (WR): Two receptions for 55 yards
Oct. 21, 2017: #10 Oklahoma State at Texas
Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Outcome
Oklahoma State 13, Texas 10
Key stats
Sam Ehlinger (QB): 22-36, 241 yards and one interception
Chris Warren (RB): 12 carries for 33 yards
John Burt (WR): Two receptions for 99 yards
Oct. 27, 2018: #6 Texas at Oklahoma State
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Outcome
Oklahoma State 38, Texas 35
Key stats
Sam Ehlinger (QB): 22-42, 283 yards and two touchdowns
Keaontay Ingram (RB): 11 carries for 52 yards
Lil’Jordan Humphrey (WR): Four receptions for 69 yards
Sept. 21, 2019: Oklahoma State at #12 Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Outcome
Texas 36, Oklahoma State 30
Key stats
Sam Ehlinger (QB): 20-28, 281 passing yards, four touchdowns, one interception
Keaontay Ingram (RB): 21 carries for 114 yards
Devin Duvernay (WR): 12 receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown
Oct. 31, 2020: Texas at #6 Oklahoma State
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Outcome
Texas 41, Oklahoma State 34
Key stats
Sam Ehlinger (QB): 18-34, 169 passing yards and three touchdowns
Bijan Robinson (RB): 13 carries for 59 yards
Jake Smith (WR): Seven receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown
