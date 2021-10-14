Throwback Thursday: The last five Texas-Oklahoma State matchups

Texas has had some close calls with Oklahoma State over the years.

It wouldn’t be surprising if we witness another back and forth battle this season. After a heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma last week, Steve Sarkisian’s squad will host No. 12 Oklahoma State on Oct. 16.

The series history dates back to 1916 and the two programs began to play each other annually in 1996. Overall, the Longhorns and Cowboys have faced off 35 times, with Texas winning 26 of those meetings.

Each program has been on the victorious side of an upset within the last five seasons. The most painful one for Texas came in 2018 when they were ranked the No. 6 team in the country.

However, the Longhorns were able to get revenge two years later when they went into Stillwater and upset the No. 6 ranked Cowboys on Oct. 31, 2020.

As we prepare for Texas to host Oklahoma State in Week 7 of the 2021 college football season, let’s take a brief walk down memory lane.

Oct. 1, 2016: #22 Texas at Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Oklahoma State 49, Texas 31

Key stats

Shane Buechele (QB): 21-33, 239 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception

D’Onta Foreman (RB): 17 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns

Dorian Leonard (WR): Two receptions for 55 yards

Oct. 21, 2017: #10 Oklahoma State at Texas

Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Oklahoma State 13, Texas 10

Key stats

Sam Ehlinger (QB): 22-36, 241 yards and one interception

Chris Warren (RB): 12 carries for 33 yards

John Burt (WR): Two receptions for 99 yards

Oct. 27, 2018: #6 Texas at Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Oklahoma State 38, Texas 35

Key stats

Sam Ehlinger (QB): 22-42, 283 yards and two touchdowns

Keaontay Ingram (RB): 11 carries for 52 yards

Lil’Jordan Humphrey (WR): Four receptions for 69 yards

Sept. 21, 2019: Oklahoma State at #12 Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Texas 36, Oklahoma State 30

Key stats

Story continues

Sam Ehlinger (QB): 20-28, 281 passing yards, four touchdowns, one interception

Keaontay Ingram (RB): 21 carries for 114 yards

Devin Duvernay (WR): 12 receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown

Oct. 31, 2020: Texas at #6 Oklahoma State

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Texas 41, Oklahoma State 34

Key stats

Sam Ehlinger (QB): 18-34, 169 passing yards and three touchdowns

Bijan Robinson (RB): 13 carries for 59 yards

Jake Smith (WR): Seven receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown

1

1