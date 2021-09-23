Throwback Thursday: The last 10 Texas-Texas Tech matchups

Texas and Texas Tech have a storied history dating back to 1928.

The Longhorns lead the series 53-17, but there have been some heartbreaking losses to the Red Raiders over the years. Primarily in 2008, when wide receiver Michael Crabtree famously scurried into the end zone to defeat No. 1 Texas in the final seconds.

Texas has also had to deal with talented Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes from 2014-2016, who is now widely considered the top NFL player. Mahomes got the best of the Longhorns in the 2015 matchup, 48-45. That was the Red Raiders first victory in Austin since 1997.

Since 1960, the two programs have faced off annually as members of the Southwest Conference and Big 12 Conference.

As we prepare for Texas to host Texas Tech in Week 4 of the 2021 college football season, let’s take a quick walk down memory lane.

Nov. 5, 2011: Texas Tech at Texas

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Texas 52, Texas Tech 20

Key stats

David Ash (QB): 4-for-7 for 125 yards Joe Bergeron (RB): 29 carries for 191 yards and three touchdowns Mike Davis: Two receptions for 72 yards

Nov. 3, 2012: Texas at Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Texas 31, Texas Tech 22

Key stats

David Ash (QB): 11-for-19, 264 yards and three touchdowns Johnathan Gray (RB): 20 carries for 106 yards Mike Davis (WR): Four receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns

Nov. 28, 2013: Texas Tech at Texas

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Texas 41, Texas Tech 16

Key stats

Case McCoy (QB): 10-for-19, 139 yards and two touchdowns Malcolm Brown (RB): 27 carries for 128 yards Mike Davis (WR): Four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns

Nov. 1, 2014: Texas at Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Texas 34, Texas Tech 13

Key stats

Tyrone Swoopes (QB): 13-for-25, 228 yards and one touchdown Malcolm Brown (RB): 22 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns John Harris (WR): Five receptions for 165 yards

Nov. 26, 2015: Texas Tech at Texas

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Texas Tech 48, Texas 45

Key stats

Tyrone Swoopes (QB): 9-for-18, 52 yards and one interception Chris Warren (RB): 25 carries for 276 yards and four touchdowns John Burt (WR): Four receptions for 23 yards

Nov. 5, 2016: Texas at Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Texas 45, Texas Tech 37

Key stats

Shane Buechele (QB): 20-for-40, 244 yards and two touchdowns D'Onta Foreman (RB): 33 carries for 341 yards and three touchdowns Jake Oliver (WR): Three receptions for 76 yards

Nov. 24, 2017: Texas Tech at Austin

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Outcome

Texas Tech 27, Texas 23

Key Stats

Sam Ehlinger (QB): 26-for-47, 239 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions Daniel Young (RB): 13 carries for 55 yards and one touchdown Armanti Foreman (WR): Five receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown

Nov. 10, 2018: Texas at Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Texas 41, Texas Tech 34

Key stats

Sam Ehlinger (QB): 22-for-34, 312 yards and four touchdowns Keaontay Ingram (RB): 14 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown Lil'Jordan Humphrey (WR): Eight receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns

Nov. 29, 2019: Texas Tech at Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Texas 49, Texas Tech 24

Key stats

Sam Ehlinger (QB): 19-for-27, 348 yards and two touchdowns Roschon Johnson (RB): 23 carries for 105 yards and three touchdowns Devin Duvernay (WR): Six receptions for 199 yards and one touchdown

Sept. 26, 2020: Texas at Texas Tech

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Outcome

Texas 63, Texas Tech 56 (OT)

Key stats

Sam Ehlinger (QB): 27-for-40, 262 yards, five touchdowns and one interception Keaontay Ingram (RB): 12 carries for 89 yards Joshua Moore (WR): Five receptions for 73 yards and three touchdowns

