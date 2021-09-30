Throwback Thursday: Justin Herbert ties rookie record for TD passes vs. Raiders

The last time the Chargers faced the Raiders, quarterback Justin Herbert tied Baker Mayfield’s single-season rookie record for touchdown passes in NFL history by throwing his 27th touchdown pass just before halftime.

The former Oregon product threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyron Johnson in the second quarter of the game to tie Mayfield’s record last December.

Herbert entered the game with 25 touchdown passes, and a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry set up his notable rookie accomplishment.

The game was down to the wire between the Bolts and the Raiders; however, Herbert had a game-winning touchdown run in overtime to lead the Chargers to a 30-27 win against Vegas.

Herbert ended the record-breaking night with 22 of 32 completions for 314 yards with two passing touchdowns and a rushing score.

With the absence of top receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams due to injuries, the young quarterback impressively found other offensive weapons on the field such as Henry, Johnson, and Jalen Guyton.