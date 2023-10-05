Throwback Thursday: Insane stat line reveals what kept Alabama-Texas A&M close in 2022

Everyone remembers that Alabama starting quarterback Jalen Milroe received his first career start last season against Texas A&M as Bryce Young was healing up from a shoulder injury.

Fast forward to the present and Milroe is now set to make the sixth start of his career and second against the Aggies on Saturday afternoon from Kyle Field in College Station.

Last year’s matchup was a strange one. Not only was Milroe making his first career start, but Texas A&M was reeling and was honestly just flat-out bad in 2022. Nevertheless, the Aggies kept it close and even had an opportunity to win it on the last play of the game despite Alabama being the much better team.

This insane stat line below basically tells the story of what all went wrong for the Crimson Tide that allowed the Aggies to stay in it.

Alabama tonight vs Texas A&M: – 4 Turnovers (Most Since 2015)

– 2 Missed FGs

– 2 Unsportsmanlike Penalties 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/wBqz4RWEHx — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 9, 2022

While Alabama was able to escape with a victory last season, there is no doubt that repeating that stat line this weekend would lead to a loss against the Aggies.

