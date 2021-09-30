Throwback Thursday: Highlights from past Saints-Giants games

The New Orleans Saints and New York Giants have an entertaining history of high-scoring games between Drew Brees and Eli Manning, but neither of those iconic passers will be taking snaps from under center on Sunday. It’s time for Jameis Winston and Daniel Jones to go create their own highlight reels.

Big Blue narrowly leads the series 16-14, but the Saints could close the gap to just one game with a win this weekend. The Giants have not won in New Orleans since Sean Payton was hired way back in 2006 (their last “home” win coming in 2005 against a Hurricane Katrina-displaced Saints team), and they haven’t left the Crescent City with a win since 1993. That’s, uh, one year before I was born.

So it’s safe to say this series has had its share of highlights. Take a run down memory lane:

"What a catch by Jerome Pathon!" 📺: Saints-Giants this Sunday (Noon CT on FOX)#NYGvsNO pic.twitter.com/BsEKn2qyrd — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 29, 2021

#Throwback to Saints vs Giants with Drew Brees and Eli Manning combining for 13 passing TDs. 👊👏 #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/DGy3lW4VhU — SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) September 26, 2021

1988: Game Week @ Saints- The Saints gave up the fewest sacks in the NFL going into this game. Playing hurt, @LT_56 bull rushed the tackle into Hebert which resulted in a Burt sack. 2 plays later #Giants got their 5th sack & LT's 3rd (w/ @PepJ52) & forced a punt #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/s0KVNfGZIm — BigBlueVCR (@BigBlueVCR) September 28, 2021

When @A_kamara6 took it to the house for his third TD of the day at the Giants 🔥#FlashbackFriday | #Saints pic.twitter.com/97pVPt6b3H — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 21, 2021

.@Giants on 3-8; do you really want #Shepard 1 on 1 v the @saints @shonrp2 ? Is that really the best play to sustain the drive? #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/TpIvD8QNyk — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 2, 2018

.@saints with great communication to prevent @obj from getting his 1st TD of the season. @giants had a great opening drive and the script worked as well as it did in Saturday morning walk through. #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/M8HonDgHT4 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 2, 2018

