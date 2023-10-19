Throwback Thursday: Highlights, more from Alabama’s 2021 win over Tennessee

We are now just a couple of days away from the “Third Saturday in October” when Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Aside from taking home bragging rights to a historic rivalry, both Alabama and Tennessee are trying to position themselves for a spot in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

It is now time for Throwback Thursday where each week we look at a previous matchup between Alabama and the upcoming opponent.

This week we go back just two seasons to the last time Tennessee played in Tuscaloosa.

Final Score

Key Stats

Bryce Young making folks look silly

Bryce Young's running ability is becoming a serious weapon for #Alabama. Here's a breakdown of each of his attempted runs against Tennessee over the weekend. #RollTide https://t.co/7VV5qSSeSc pic.twitter.com/uG6bwqnlf7 — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) October 26, 2021

B-Rob gets the Tide rolling

Metchie gives the Tide the lead and they never look back

READ: What Alabama football fans need to know about Tennessee

