Throwback Thursday: Highlights, more from Alabama’s 2021 win over Tennessee
We are now just a couple of days away from the “Third Saturday in October” when Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Aside from taking home bragging rights to a historic rivalry, both Alabama and Tennessee are trying to position themselves for a spot in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.
It is now time for Throwback Thursday where each week we look at a previous matchup between Alabama and the upcoming opponent.
This week we go back just two seasons to the last time Tennessee played in Tuscaloosa.
Final Score
Roll Tide!🌫#BamaFactor #RollTide pic.twitter.com/pR9nWgEVca
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) October 24, 2021
Key Stats
Bryce Young: 31/43, 371 yards, 2 touchdowns
Brian Robinson Jr.: 26 carries, 107 yards, 3 touchdowns
John Metchie III: 11 catches, 121 yards, 2 touchdowns
Jalyn Armour Davis: 1 interception with a 47-yard return
Bryce Young making folks look silly
Bryce Young's running ability is becoming a serious weapon for #Alabama. Here's a breakdown of each of his attempted runs against Tennessee over the weekend. #RollTide https://t.co/7VV5qSSeSc pic.twitter.com/uG6bwqnlf7
— Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) October 26, 2021
B-Rob gets the Tide rolling
TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA
Brian Robinson bulldozes his way in! #Tennessee #Alabama pic.twitter.com/xiLOf38xrD
— CFB Country (@_CFBCountry) October 23, 2021
Metchie gives the Tide the lead and they never look back
TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA
Bryce Young to John Metchie! #Tennessee #Alabama pic.twitter.com/ADH4zi2gWE
— CFB Country (@_CFBCountry) October 24, 2021
MORE
READ: What Alabama football fans need to know about Tennessee
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.