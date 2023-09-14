Throwback Thursday: What happened the last time Alabama faced South Florida?

On Saturday afternoon from Tampa, Nick Saban, and the Alabama football team will look to get back in the win column when they take on the South Florida Bulls from Raymond James Stadium.

Alabama has plenty of question marks entering the Week 3 matchup against the Bulls and Tide fans are yearning for those to be answered before SEC play begins.

This weekend’s matchup will be just the second meeting between the two programs and on this edition of Throwback Thursday, we are going to take a deep dive into that matchup and how it went down. To do that, we have to go all the way back to 2003.

Mike Shula was making his head coaching debut for the Crimson Tide as Alabama took on a South Florida Bulls program that was entering just its third season in Division 1-A under head coach Jim Leavitt.

Alabama would go on to beat the Bulls 40-17 from Legend Field in Birmingham. The Crimson Tide offense was led by quarterback Brodie Croyle who threw for over 200 yards and one touchdown. Shaud Williams led the attack on the ground, rushing for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

The Alabama defense even joined in on the scoring with safety Charlie Peprah picking off a pass and running it back 51 yards for a touchdown.

Alabama would finish the 2003 season with a 4-9 record while the Bulls would finish 7-4 as a member of Conference USA.

