Throwback Thursday: What happened in Alabama’s 2022 pre-Iron Bowl matchup

Believe it or not, the 2023 college football regular season is nearly over. In just a couple of weeks, conference championship weekend will be here and the final College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled.

For Nick Saban and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide, it is all about taking care of business. Despite some early season struggles, Alabama has won eight straight and is in a good position to earn a birth in the CFP if they can win out.

Up next for the Tide is a matchup with the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday morning from Tuscaloosa.

It has become the norm for Coach Saban and the Tide to schedule an FCS opponent the week before their annual rivalry matchup with the Auburn Tigers.

On this edition of Throwback Thursday, let’s look back at last season’s pre-Iron Bowl matchup against the Austin Peay Governors.

Jase McClellan punches it in on 4th and goal

Kool-Aid McKinstry with the interception

Brian Branch delivers the boom

No. 2 for Jase McClellan

Damon Payne with the fumble recovery

The Final Score

