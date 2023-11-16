Throwback Thursday: What happened in Alabama’s 2022 pre-Iron Bowl matchup
Believe it or not, the 2023 college football regular season is nearly over. In just a couple of weeks, conference championship weekend will be here and the final College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled.
For Nick Saban and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide, it is all about taking care of business. Despite some early season struggles, Alabama has won eight straight and is in a good position to earn a birth in the CFP if they can win out.
Up next for the Tide is a matchup with the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday morning from Tuscaloosa.
It has become the norm for Coach Saban and the Tide to schedule an FCS opponent the week before their annual rivalry matchup with the Auburn Tigers.
On this edition of Throwback Thursday, let’s look back at last season’s pre-Iron Bowl matchup against the Austin Peay Governors.
Jase McClellan punches it in on 4th and goal
Bama takes the lead!@thekidjase
📺 ESPN+
🔗 https://t.co/Cz1YkPaAbw pic.twitter.com/3A8dg0pfIS
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 19, 2022
Kool-Aid McKinstry with the interception
I'll take that! @GaQMcK1
📺 ESPN+
🔗 https://t.co/Cz1YkPaAbw pic.twitter.com/2zjgGDyoqA
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 19, 2022
Brian Branch delivers the boom
BOOM! 💥 @BrianBB_1
📺 ESPN+
🔗 https://t.co/Cz1YkPaAbw pic.twitter.com/vl4yTtRCj6
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 19, 2022
No. 2 for Jase McClellan
Untouched. ✅ @thekidjase
📺 ESPN+
🔗 https://t.co/Cz1YkPsbA6 pic.twitter.com/2jVBOkrFup
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 19, 2022
Damon Payne with the fumble recovery
MAJOR PAYNE!!! @DamonPayne2021
Alabama Ball pic.twitter.com/RiMUMgVAWJ
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 19, 2022
The Final Score
Bama WINS!! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/AIc7NNAbfQ
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 19, 2022
