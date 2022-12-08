Throwback Thursday: Giants, Eagles play to 23-23 tie in 1973

Last Sunday, the New York Giants tied the Washington Commanders, 20-20, at MetLife Stadium. It was only their third tie in the last 50 years and their first at home since September 23, 1973 — a 23-23 finish against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Giants’ last ever home game at Yankee Stadium.

It was the end of an era for New York Football Giants fans.

The Giants would play their home games the rest of that season and the next at the Yale Bowl in Connecticut before coming back to Shea Stadium in New York in 1975.

Big Blue made the move to Giants Stadium in New Jersey in 1976.

As for that tie game against the Eagles, you can catch the highlights on YouTube.

Some classic names played in that one, such as Norm Snead, Ron Johnson, Bob Tucker, Spider Lockhart, Jack Gregory, Pete Athas, Doug Van Horn, Brian Kelley, Greg Larson and Pete Gogolak for the Giants.

Roman Gabriel, Harold Carmichael, Tom Dempsey, Gerry Philbin, Charlie Young and Randy Logan all suited up for Philadelphia.

The Giants went on to a 2-11-1 record season. The Eagles finished 5-8-1.

