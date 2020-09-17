Throwback Thursday: George Halas and the Bears officially form the NFL

Every Thursday throughout the 2020 regular season, Bears Wire will take a look back at some of the most memorable moments in Bears history that occurred on that given day.

September 17, 1920: George Halas and the Decatur Staleys join the American Professional Football Association

100 years ago today, before they were known as the Chicago Bears, the Decatur Staleys were entering their second season of existence with new player-coach George Halas joining the team. After playing one year as an independent team, the Staleys were invited to a meeting with other Midwest football teams to discuss the formation of a new professional league.

On September 17, 1920, the Staleys, represented by Halas himself, officially formed and joined the American Professional Football Association, renamed the National Football League in 1922. 14 teams in total joined the new league.

Nearly one month later, the Staleys played in their first NFL game. They would ultimately go 10-1-2 in the inaugural league season, finishing second behind the Akron Pros. Champions were decided by season record with no playoff games in existence. Halas’ Staleys would relocate north of Decatur to Chicago just one season later in 1921, then changing their name to the Bears in 1922. The rest, as they say, is history.

The Bears, still known as the “charter franchise,” are just one of two original teams still remaining from the 1920 formation of the NFL. The other team is the Arizona Cardinals, formerly of Chicago.

