Throwback Thursday: Bryce Young to Jameson Williams too much for LSU in 2021

On Saturday night from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the 2023 college football season will take place when the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide take on the No. 14 LSU Tigers.

Generally speaking, rankings and records go out the window when these two SEC West foes line up against one another and the 2021 version of the rivalry is a great example of that.

Two seasons ago, Alabama entered the matchup with a 7-1 record and was right in the thick of the College Football Playoff discussion. LSU on the other hand was 4-4 and had already decided that they would be moving on from head coach Ed Orgeron. Even still, the game delivered a nail-biting finish.

After a back-and-forth, low-scoring affair, the Bryce Young to Jameson Williams connections proved to be too much for the Tigers to overcome. Young found Williams 10 times for 160 yards and a touchdown. The lone touchdown turned out to be the game-winner.

It was fun while it lasted, LSU. Bryce Young to Jameson Williams pic.twitter.com/hvtmPZXU9l — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 7, 2021

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire