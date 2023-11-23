Throwback Thursday: Bryce Young delivers epic comeback over Auburn in 2021 Iron Bowl

When it comes to rivalry matchups in college football, it doesn’t get much better than the Iron Bowl. Each season when the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers get together on the gridiron, magic often occurs.

The 2021 matchup on the Plains perfectly encapsulates the phenomenon that is the Iron Bowl.

With just 1:32 remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter, Nick Saban and Alabama trialed the Tigers 10-3. With their College Football Playoff hops hanging in the balance, quarterback Bryce Young led a 97-yard touchdown drive to tie the ball game and send the game into overtime where the Tide would eventually win 24-22.

Watch as Young delivers one of the most epic comebacks in Alabama football history!

Bryce Young leading Alabama to a comeback win in Jordan-Hare was legendary! His Heisman Moment in the Iron Bowl🏆 pic.twitter.com/I6Hj1g5jo1 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) July 12, 2023

Alabama will return to the Plains this weekend to take on Auburn on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire