Throwback Thursday: The best moments from last year’s shootout with the Razorbacks
We are now just a couple of days away from Alabama’s SEC showdown with the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. It will be Alabama’s first road contest since its Sept. 10 matchup in Austin with the Texas Longhorns.
Road games have been a bit rough for the Crimson Tide over the past couple of seasons and Alabama is sure to be challenged this Saturday by the Hogs.
The 2021 matchup with Arkansas turned into a barn burner in Tuscaloosa as the Tide took the late-season contest 42-35.
Before this weekend’s contest gets underway, let’s take a look back at the fun-filled matchup from last season.
Bryce Young connects with Jameson Williams for a 79-yard TD
BRYCE YOUNG WITH THE DIME@alabamaFTBL goes 79 yards on a single play 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dbkH0IHR4M
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2021
Christian Leary scores first career touchdown
Days until Alabama football: 11
Bryce Young dances around and finds Christian Leary for an 11 yard touchdown pic.twitter.com/3PFwDVxV6M
— 🐘🐬 (@grizzzgang) August 23, 2022
Treylon Burks burns 'Bama
Treylon Burks just outran the entire state of Alabama for @RazorbackFB. pic.twitter.com/X1k1gb7L89
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2021
Arkansas pulls out all the stops with fake field goal
FAKE FIELD GOAL JUMP PASS TOUCHDOWN@RazorbackFB 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vLwkHMiQ0F
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2021
Bryce and Jamo strike again
TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA
Bryce Young💣 to Jameson Williams! #Arkansas #Alabama pic.twitter.com/jWIf2l987S
— Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) November 20, 2021
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.