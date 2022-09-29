Throwback Thursday: The best moments from last year’s shootout with the Razorbacks

We are now just a couple of days away from Alabama’s SEC showdown with the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. It will be Alabama’s first road contest since its Sept. 10 matchup in Austin with the Texas Longhorns.

Road games have been a bit rough for the Crimson Tide over the past couple of seasons and Alabama is sure to be challenged this Saturday by the Hogs.

The 2021 matchup with Arkansas turned into a barn burner in Tuscaloosa as the Tide took the late-season contest 42-35.

Before this weekend’s contest gets underway, let’s take a look back at the fun-filled matchup from last season.

Bryce Young connects with Jameson Williams for a 79-yard TD

Christian Leary scores first career touchdown

Treylon Burks burns 'Bama

Arkansas pulls out all the stops with fake field goal

Bryce and Jamo strike again

