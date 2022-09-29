Throwback Thursday: The best moments from last year’s shootout with the Razorbacks

We are now just a couple of days away from Alabama’s SEC showdown with the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. It will be Alabama’s first road contest since its Sept. 10 matchup in Austin with the Texas Longhorns.

Road games have been a bit rough for the Crimson Tide over the past couple of seasons and Alabama is sure to be challenged this Saturday by the Hogs.

The 2021 matchup with Arkansas turned into a barn burner in Tuscaloosa as the Tide took the late-season contest 42-35.

Before this weekend’s contest gets underway, let’s take a look back at the fun-filled matchup from last season.

Bryce Young connects with Jameson Williams for a 79-yard TD

BRYCE YOUNG WITH THE DIME@alabamaFTBL goes 79 yards on a single play 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dbkH0IHR4M — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2021

Christian Leary scores first career touchdown

Days until Alabama football: 11 Bryce Young dances around and finds Christian Leary for an 11 yard touchdown pic.twitter.com/3PFwDVxV6M — 🐘🐬 (@grizzzgang) August 23, 2022

Treylon Burks burns 'Bama

Treylon Burks just outran the entire state of Alabama for @RazorbackFB. pic.twitter.com/X1k1gb7L89 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2021

Arkansas pulls out all the stops with fake field goal

FAKE FIELD GOAL JUMP PASS TOUCHDOWN@RazorbackFB 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vLwkHMiQ0F — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2021

Bryce and Jamo strike again

