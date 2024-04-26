Throwback Thursday: Bemis profiles future 1st round pick Xavier Worthy

The receiver out of Central High School went in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday (28th overall to the Kansas City Chiefs), but in the midst of the pandemic in the summer of 2020, Sports Central’s Scott Bemis profiled the high school senior, as he prepared to get a head start on his college career.

Xavier would end up decommitting from Michigan, and play three years at Texas, where he had 26 career touchdown receptions, 197 career receptions, and 2,755 career receiving yards.

He was also named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2021, a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022, and a third-team AP All-American as an all-purpose player in 2023.

Xavier then made history at the NFL Combine on March 2nd, when Worthy had the fastest recorded 40-yard dash in NFL scouting combine history at 4.21 seconds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.